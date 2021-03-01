IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Donald Trump raises climate issue; says India, China, Russia not clean
On February 19, the US officially returned to the historic Paris climate accord, 107 days after it left at the behest of former president Trump.(Bloomberg)
On February 19, the US officially returned to the historic Paris climate accord, 107 days after it left at the behest of former president Trump.(Bloomberg)
world news

Donald Trump raises climate issue; says India, China, Russia not clean

China is the world's biggest carbon emitter followed by the US, India and the EU.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:59 PM IST

In his first public speech since leaving the White House, former US president Donald Trump has raised the climate issue while criticising his successor Joe Biden for rejoining the "very unfair" Paris Agreement, saying what good does it do when America is "clean" but China, Russia and India are not.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Committee in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, the 74-year-old leader, who left the White House on January 20, came down heavily on the Biden administration for putting the “United States back into the very unfair and very costly Paris Climate Accord without negotiating a better deal”.

“First of all, China does not kick in for 10 years, Russia goes by an old standard which was not a clean standard… but we get hit right from the beginning when it costs us hundreds of thousands and millions of jobs, it was a disaster... but they go back in.

“We have the cleanest air and cleanest water… and what good does it do when we're clean, but China is not and Russia is not and India is not, so they are pouring fumes... you know the world is a small piece of the universe and we're trying to protect everything,” Trump said amidst applause from his supporters.

On February 19, the US officially returned to the historic Paris climate accord, 107 days after it left at the behest of former president Trump.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had termed that decision as a “major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security.”

In the past also, Trump has criticised China, India and Russia for pollution.

In October last year, he accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their "filthy air" as he justified America's withdrawal from the landmark Paris climate agreement.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy," Trump had said during the final presidential debate with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee.

Days earlier while speaking to his cheering supporters at an election rally in North Carolina, he had blamed countries like China, Russia and India for adding to the global air pollution and asserted that his country has the best environmental numbers.

China is the world's biggest carbon emitter followed by the US, India and the EU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)
world news

Nuclear deal: Time not 'ripe' for talks with US and Europe, says Iran

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:02 PM IST
US President Joe Biden has offered to participate in talks between Iran and major powers to revive the accord, but the two sides remain at odds over who should act first.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On February 19, the US officially returned to the historic Paris climate accord, 107 days after it left at the behest of former president Trump.(Bloomberg)
On February 19, the US officially returned to the historic Paris climate accord, 107 days after it left at the behest of former president Trump.(Bloomberg)
world news

Donald Trump raises climate issue; says India, China, Russia not clean

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:59 PM IST
China is the world's biggest carbon emitter followed by the US, India and the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. "I feel ready to go.”(Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Keystone via AP)(AP)
“I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. "I feel ready to go.”(Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Keystone via AP)(AP)
world news

WTO's first female director-general arrives for 1st day on job

AP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 66, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask as she made brief comments to reporters on way into the imposing building on the shores of Lake Geneva on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (AP File Photo)(AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (AP File Photo)(AP)
world news

Germany considers way ahead on Covid-19 as hairdressers reopen across country

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The move came after many elementary students returned to school a week ago. Chancellor Merkel and state governors will meet again on Wednesday to decide how to proceed with the rest of restrictions, which at present run until March 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the public arrives at Blackburn Cathedral, which is being used as a mass vaccination center during the coronavirus outbreak in Blackburn, England, Monday Jan. 18, 2021. The first 24-hour vaccination centers will be piloted in London before the end of January, the UK's vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said. ( AP Photo Jon Super)(AP)
A member of the public arrives at Blackburn Cathedral, which is being used as a mass vaccination center during the coronavirus outbreak in Blackburn, England, Monday Jan. 18, 2021. The first 24-hour vaccination centers will be piloted in London before the end of January, the UK's vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said. ( AP Photo Jon Super)(AP)
world news

UK seeks person infected with Brazilian coronavirus variant

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Six cases of the mutation, which originated in the Amazonian city of Manaus, have been detected in the UK, Public Health England said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Johnson &amp; Johnson worker prepares a syringe during the Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine. (Reuters/ File Photo)
A Johnson & Johnson worker prepares a syringe during the Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine. (Reuters/ File Photo)
world news

Covid-19: US approves single shot J&J vaccine, UK vaccinates 20 million

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The United States reported 51,204 new Covid-19 cases and 1,097 related deaths on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Britain on Sunday reported 6,095 new cases of Covid-19 and 144 new deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China, a crucial market for Boeing and the Max, was the first country to impose a ban on the aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia in March 2019.(File Photo / AP)
China, a crucial market for Boeing and the Max, was the first country to impose a ban on the aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia in March 2019.(File Photo / AP)
world news

China still has ‘major concerns’ about Boeing’s 737 Max planes

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Boeing’s China orders largely dried up in the past four years amid heightened tension between Washington and Beijing around trade and other areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan has become one of the top emerging markets for the super-chilled fuel in recent years as domestic gas production has plateaued, forcing the nation to import cargoes. In this picture the Petronet LNG Dahej Terminal can be seen.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
Pakistan has become one of the top emerging markets for the super-chilled fuel in recent years as domestic gas production has plateaued, forcing the nation to import cargoes. In this picture the Petronet LNG Dahej Terminal can be seen.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
world news

Pakistan hopeful of saving $3 billion in 10 years with Qatar new gas deal

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The agreement, signed last Friday, will save the state $317 million annually due to the reduced price of the gas compared to the 2015 agreement between the two countries, according to Nadeem Babar, Prime Minister Imran Khan's adviser on petroleum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Clock is ticking for Joe Biden if he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran

ANI, Cyprus
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST
For his part, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran would only return to compliance if the US first lifted economic sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sudden decline in birth rate comes in the backdrop of increasing pressure on Beijing over reports of mass internment and coerced population control of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/ FILE)
The sudden decline in birth rate comes in the backdrop of increasing pressure on Beijing over reports of mass internment and coerced population control of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/ FILE)
world news

Xinjiang's birth rate drops sharply as focus grows on Uyghur genocide

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The figures, which run up until 2019, cited by Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP), show a decrease in birth rate by around two-thirds within two years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twenty-two pigs have already been culled in efforts to curb the outbreak, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan in a statement on Sunday. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Twenty-two pigs have already been culled in efforts to curb the outbreak, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan in a statement on Sunday. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Malaysia to cull 3,000 pigs after African swine fever discovery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The disease was detected in at least 300 pigs in three districts - Pitas, Kota Marudu and Beluran - after a reported case involving the death of a wild boar last month, according to a World Organisation for Animal Health alert issued on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report said that just $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion went to pay for buildings and vehicles that were used as intended.(AP)
The report said that just $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion went to pay for buildings and vehicles that were used as intended.(AP)
world news

US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The US public is weary of the nearly 20-year-old war and President Joe Biden is reviewing a peace deal his predecessor, Donald Trump, signed with the Taliban a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade US defenses roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing in this file photo from 2019. (AP Photo)
Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade US defenses roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing in this file photo from 2019. (AP Photo)
world news

China builds system to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The US in recent years has pointed to China's nuclear modernisation as a key justification for investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming two decades to build an all-new US nuclear arsenal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand concluded Covid-19 vaccine dry run successfully in six districts on Saturday.HT PHOTO(HT_PRINT)
Jharkhand concluded Covid-19 vaccine dry run successfully in six districts on Saturday.HT PHOTO(HT_PRINT)
world news

UK confident of vaccine supply, minister Zahawi says

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Zahawi said the United Kingdom's vaccine rollout would accelerate in March - at around twice the rate of the past 10 weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.(Reuters)
Suu Kyi was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar court files 2 more charges against Suu Kyi; protesters march again

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Suu Kyi looked well as she took part in a court hearing via video conferencing in the capital, Naypyitaw, and she asked to see her legal team, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac