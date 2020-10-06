e-paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump reports ‘no symptoms’ of Covid-19: White House doctor

Donald Trump’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, says in a new memo released by the White House that the president’s medical team met with him in the residence Tuesday morning.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:34 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
The doctor did not provide any details on what medications the president is currently taking, including whether he has been administered additional steroids.
President Donald Trump’s physician says the president is experiencing “no symptoms” of COVID-19 after returning home from the hospital Monday night.

His physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, says in a new memo released by the White House that the president’s medical team met with him in the residence Tuesday morning.

He says that Trump had a “restful first night at home” and that his vital signs remain stable, including his blood oxygen level.

But he says, “Overall he continued to do extremely well.”

