Donald Trump’s post-election fundraising faltered in last weeks of 2020
Former President Donald Trump’s torrid post-election fundraising cooled off in the final weeks of the year as his false claims of widespread election fraud suffered setbacks in courts around the country.
Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $81 million over the last 38 days of 2020, far less than the $207.5 million received in the 19 days following the November 3 election, according to reports they filed Sunday with the Federal Election Commission.
Despite the setback, Trump’s political operation will have plenty of money heading into the New Year, with fewer limits on how it can be spent. Save America, a leadership PAC Trump launched a week after the election, took in $30.9 million between November 24 and the end of the year. It had $31.2 million cash on hand, money he can spend on a variety of activities, including travel, advocating policy and fundraising.
Most of Save America’s funds, some $30.4 million, was transferred from another committee, Trump Make America Great Again, which is supported by small-dollar donors and splits the money between his leadership PAC and the RNC.
Trump's Make America Great Again raised $62.5 million from November 24 through the end of the year, its FEC report shows, including $35.2 million from grassroots donors who gave less than $200. It ended the year with $59.9 million in the bank. In addition to Save America, Trump Make America Great Again transferred $25.5 million to Trump’s campaign and $22.5 million to the RNC.
Since the riot earlier this month, Trump has been barred from social media platforms including Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. He had used Twitter as his primary means of communicating with his supporters. He spent lavishly on Facebook ads to raise money for his campaign and committees. Stripe Inc., the payment processing company, stopped handling donations made directly to Trump’s committees after the riot.
Trump can use Save America money for more things than he could campaign funds, which under federal law cannot be converted to personal use. In 2020, Save America spent just $343,078, all to an affiliate of WinRed, the GOP’s online donation platform.
Trump’s campaign ended the year with $10.7 million cash on hand but debts of $2.7 million. It took in $27 million and spent $34.7 million, including contribution refunds to individuals totaling $11.3 million.
It spent $1.1 million on legal consulting and expenses, with the biggest payment, $1 million, going to Kasowitz, Benson, Torres LLP. The firm represented Trump in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Trump Victory, which raises money from large dollar donors, took in just $261,250 over the filing period. The RNC took in $45.3 million, including the transfers from Trump Make America Great Again, and ended the year with $80.5 million cash on hand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca boosts dose deliveries amid chaotic EU rollout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump’s post-election fundraising faltered in last weeks of 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to meet GOP senators to discuss compromise stimulus plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM Scott Morrison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN head 'strongly condemns' military detention of Myanmar leaders
- "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar's new parliament," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to team up and tackle Long Covid, says WHO expert
- However, Long Covid deserves similar urgent attention, said Janet Diaz, the clinical care lead in the WHO's emergencies programme, ahead of a push for a globally-unified approach to the problem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar military takes power for one year, Aung San Suu Kyi in detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US urges Myanmar's military to release those detained, respect election results
- The US urged Myanmar’s military to release all those detained and to respect the results of the election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar military says it is taking control of the country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK opens citizenship path for Hong Kongers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India records 11,427 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 10.75 million
WHO experts visit wet market in Wuhan; lockdown in Perth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team in Wuhan to visit provincial CDC on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5,000 arrested at pro-Navalny protests across Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump names new impeachment lawyers after parting with team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox