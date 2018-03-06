 Donald Trump says more staff will leave as he seeks ‘perfection’ | world news | Hindustan Times
Donald Trump says more staff will leave as he seeks ‘perfection’

Donald Trump was pushing back against news report the White House is again being consumed by dysfunction and disarray.

world Updated: Mar 06, 2018 20:54 IST
US President Donald Trump listens to a question from the media at the White House in Washington.
US President Donald Trump listens to a question from the media at the White House in Washington.(Reuters File)

President Donald Trump is denying his White House is chaotic but says more staff will leave as he seeks “perfection.”

Trump tweets Tuesday: “The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision.” Trump says: I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”

The president was pushing back against news report the White House is again being consumed by dysfunction and disarray.

Trump last week made a surprise announcement he was slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. His communications director abruptly announced her resignation, and questions persist about the longevity of other top White House aides.

