Donald Trump scraps G20 news conference ‘out of respect’ for Bush family

US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned news conference at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina Saturday, “out of respect for the Bush Family” after death of former President George HW Bush.

In a tweet, Trump said he was “very much looking forward” to speaking with the news media before leaving the summit in Buenos Aires “because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20.”

He adds: “However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George HW Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference.”

Bush, the 41st president, died Friday at 94

Trump is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping before returning to Washington.

