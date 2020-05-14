e-paper
Donald Trump sees unemployment rate worse than 10% until September

world Updated: May 14, 2020 17:18 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t see the U.S. unemployment dropping below 10% by September, two moths before Election Day.

Trump said in an interview with Fox Business that the economy, which has been crippled by fallout from the coronavirus, “will transition” in the third quarter and that the U.S. is “going to be strong again” next year.

U.S. payrolls plunged by 20.5 million in April, pushing the unemployment rate to its highest since just after the Great Depression.

The jobless rate -- which was at a 50-year low just a few months ago -- more than tripled to 14.7% from 4.4% a month earlier, according to a Labor Department report last week.

LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Prez hits brakes on plan to buy new limousine, trims banquets to save money
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with ‘Buy now, pay in 2021’ scheme
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
