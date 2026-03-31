'Buy oil from US, or learn to fight': Trump's message for those who didn't help in Iran war

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked countries hit with fuel crisis because of the closure of Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war to “build some courage and get their own oil”. Trump has for long called upon countries to join in in aiding the efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

The key waterway through which 20 per cent of world's oil and gas requirements travel has been deadlocked due to Iran's retaliatory attacks against the US-Israeli strikes on February 28. Track latest in Iran war here

Trump has for long called upon countries to join in in aiding the efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, where vessels carrying oil and gas have been targeted by Iranian projectiles.

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However, upset over lack of support on his operation against Iran, Trump shared two “suggestions” for countries which can't get jet fuel due to blockade of Strait of Hormuz — to buy from the US and to “just take it” from the Strait.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," the US President wrote on Truth Social.

He reiterated that Iran has been “decimated” and asked countries to "get their own oil.

Also read: How might US capture of Iran's ‘crown jewel’ Kharg Island look like? Will it really end the war?

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT,” Trump posted on Truth Social,” Trump added.

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The war between Iran and the United States is showing no signs of de-escalation as the countries continued to exchange strikes. The US President has also been giving mixed signals about the status of the war, with signalling on one hand that there has been progress in diplomatic talks to end the war while also threatening to widen in.

In a major escalation, Iran's Isfahan city, which houses one of the country's three nuclear enrichment sites, was attacked on Tuesday. Trump shared footage of the attack on his Truth Social with no caption.