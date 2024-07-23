 Donald Trump to meet Israel's Netanyahu this week | World News - Hindustan Times
Donald Trump to meet Israel's Netanyahu this week

AFP |
Jul 23, 2024 11:56 PM IST

Donald Trump said he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at his Florida resort.

Donald Trump said he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at his Florida resort.

Donald Trump to meet Israel's Netanyahu on June 25(AFP)
Donald Trump to meet Israel's Netanyahu on June 25(AFP)

"Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday," the former president and Republican presidential candidate posted on his Truth Social platform, after initially saying the meeting would be on Wednesday.

News / World News / Donald Trump to meet Israel's Netanyahu this week
