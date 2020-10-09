e-paper
Donald Trump unlikely to return to campaign trail until Monday

Donald Trump unlikely to return to campaign trail until Monday

Donald Trump, recovering from the coronavirus, had said on Thursday night he was hoping to hold rallies in Florida on Saturday and Pennsylvania on Sunday, but aides said the logistics of staging events on such short notice made them hard to pull off.

Oct 09, 2020
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
Donald Trump is unlikely to travel this weekend for campaign events
Donald Trump is unlikely to travel this weekend for campaign events
         

U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to travel this weekend for campaign events as he had hoped and is more likely to return to the campaign trail on Monday, an administration official said on Friday.

Trump, recovering from the coronavirus, had said on Thursday night he was hoping to hold rallies in Florida on Saturday and Pennsylvania on Sunday, but aides said the logistics of staging events on such short notice made them hard to pull off.

