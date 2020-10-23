e-paper
Donald Trump vs Joe Biden final presidential debate:Who said what

Nashville
Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden held their final debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday evening
Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden held their final debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday evening, with less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

To avoid a rerun of their first contentious debate, in which Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden, each candidate’s microphone was switched off while his opponent made a statement on a topic. NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker was moderating.

Welker asked how each candidate would lead the country out of the pandemic crisis.

Trump: “We’re fighting it and we’re fighting it hard… We’re rounding the corner. It’s going away..“I caught it. I learned a lot … We have to recover. We can’t close up our nation.”

Biden: “If you hear nothing else I say tonight hear this . Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of United States of America....This is the same fellow told you this is going to end by Easter last time. This is the same fellow who told you that, don’t worry, we’re going to end this by the summer. We’re about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter, and he has no clear plan.”

Trump: “I don’t know if we’re going to have a dark winter, and at all. We’re opening up our country. We’ve learned and studied and understand the disease.”

Biden: “He says, we’re, you know, we’re learning to live with it. People are learning to die with it.”

