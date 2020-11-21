e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain wins Booker for fiction

Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain wins Booker for fiction

Stuart dedicated his book, which was turned down by 32 publishers before being picked up, to his mother, who died when he was 16.

world Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 07:20 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Stuart was chosen from a shortlist comprising writers from diverse backgrounds.
Stuart was chosen from a shortlist comprising writers from diverse backgrounds. (AFP)
         

Scottish writer Douglas Stuart, whose debut novel Shuggie Bain narrates the story of a boy growing up in Glasgow in the 1980s, has won the 2020 Booker Prize for Fiction from a shortlist that included Indian-origin writer Avni Doshi’s Burnt Sugar.

“I always wanted to be a writer, so this is fulfilling a dream,” said Stuart, 44, in his acceptance speech. “This has changed my entire life.”

Stuart dedicated his book, which was turned down by 32 publishers before being picked up, to his mother, who died when he was 16. “My mother is in every page of this book, and without her, I wouldn’t be here and my work wouldn’t be here,” said Stuart, who was “absolutely stunned” to win the prize.

The awards ceremony was broadcast on BBC with Stuart and the five other shortlisted authors joining in virtually. A former fashion designer based in New York, Stuart took home £50,000 as prize money.

He also received a trophy, a designer-bound edition of his book, and a further £2,500 for being shortlisted for the big award.

Stuart was chosen from a shortlist comprising writers from diverse backgrounds. American contenders included The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste; Diane Cook’s dystopian tale The New Wilderness; Avni Doshi’s India-set mother-daughter tale Burnt Sugar; and Brandon Taylor’s campus novel Real Life, which explores racism and homophobia in academia. The other contender was This Mournable Body, by Zimbabwean writer Tsitsi Dangarembga.

(With inputs from Agencies)
tags
top news
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh calls farmers for talks today amid stir
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh calls farmers for talks today amid stir
Govt may rush Covid teams to more states
Govt may rush Covid teams to more states
Georgia confirms results in latest setback for Trump bid to overturn Biden win
Georgia confirms results in latest setback for Trump bid to overturn Biden win
Covid-19: Maharashtra govt mulls halting flights, trains from Delhi
Covid-19: Maharashtra govt mulls halting flights, trains from Delhi
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In