Dr Anthony Fauci urges people to keep wearing masks as vaccines roll out
Dr Anthony Fauci says people will need to wear masks “for several, several months” to avoid the coronavirus as vaccinations are rolled out.
The government's top infectious disease expert told ABC's “Good Morning America” on Friday by the time 75% to 80% of the population is vaccinated, “the level of virus in the community could be so low that you could start pulling back a bit on what are stringent public health measures.”
But Fauci says any relaxing of safety measures needs to be done “prudently and gradually.”
US government researchers have found that two masks are better than one in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but health officials have stopped short of recommending everyone double up.
Fauci says the US has contracted for 600 million vaccine doses, enough to vaccinate everyone with two doses. He says as spring turns into summer, everyone should be eligible to receive a vaccine.
Fauci says, “As we go from April to May to June and then hopefully by July, we'll be at that point where we have enough vaccine for virtually everyone.”
Salaries in US recover despite nearly 9 million fewer people working
US to revoke 'terrorist' status of Yemen's Houthis on Feb 16: Antony Blinken
- Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States would "closely monitor" Houthi activities and is "actively identifying" new sanctions targets, especially those responsible for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia.
WHO says all hypotheses still open in probe into virus origins
UN rights body unanimously adopts Myanmar resolution
Donald Trump critics call for permanent Facebook ban of ex-president
UK variant of Covid-19 accounts for 18% of infections in Italy
BBC condemns China's removal of World Service in Hong Kong
Biden administration launches review aimed at closing Guantanamo prison
- Aides involved in internal discussions are considering an executive action to be signed by President Joe Biden in coming weeks or months, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling a new effort to remove what human rights advocates have called a stain on America’s global image.
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s aide says data on Covid death was withheld
- State Attorney General Letitia James has also accused the Cuomo administration of undercounting Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%, and of obscuring data available to assess the risk to patients.
Joe Biden views Valentine's Day decorations on White House lawn
'Unbelievable' tornado tears through Turkey injuring 16
UK economy records worst year in three centuries
Mekong River at 'worrying' low level amid calls for more Chinese dam data
- The vital waterway has turned blue along the Thai-Laos border, from its usual murky brown colour - signaling shallow water and low levels of nutrition-rich sediment - partially from outflow restrictions from the Jinghong dam in China's Yunnan province
Joe Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into US
