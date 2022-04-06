Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Romania's Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver.
Click here for all live updates on Russia-Ukraine war
Detailing the incident, the police said that the car, a sedan, rammed into the gate at 6am, adding that the vehicle, however, could not enter the embassy compound. “Firefighters who arrived at the scene were able to douse the flames but the driver died on the spot,” a police spokesperson informed.
Also Read | Ukraine war: Zelenskyy urges UN to act; Russian diplomats expelled
Unverified videos and images doing the rounds on social media show a car engulfed in flames as security forces run through the area.
While the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident, it took place in the backdrop of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. Romania shares a long land border with Ukraine, and has accepted more than 600,000 refugees from its neighbour since the crisis began. The invasion has led to anti-Russia protests outside Russian embassies in world capitals, including in Bucharest.
Also Read | EU proposes to ban Russian coal imports in new sanctions
The incident also took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. “The actions of the 10 workers contravene the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relationships. They have been declared persona non grata,” the Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Also Read | Ukraine mass killings: A lowdown as world reacts with horror
In recent days, several European Union (EU) member states have expelled Russian diplomats in retaliation for the invasion.
(With agency inputs)
-
Canada: Bill to compel digital media giants to share revenue with news orgs tabled in parl
The Canadian government has tabled a legislation in parliament that will compel digital media giants to enter into revenue sharing agreements with news organisations. Called Bill C-18, it will be the Online News Act once passed, and that is a likely outcome as it enjoys broad support cutting across party lines. Among the digital behemoths that the bill will impact are Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics