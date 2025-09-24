Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Drone from Yemen hits Israel's Eilat city, 20 injured

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 24, 2025 09:28 pm IST

According to medics, two of those injured sustained serious injuries.

At least 20 people were injured after a drone fired from Yemen struck the Israeli city of Eilat on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have regularly fired drones and missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.(AFP)
According to medics, two of those injured sustained serious injuries. However, it remains unclear if they were hurt by the drone or an interceptor.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have regularly fired drones and missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, according to AP.

The vast majority have been intercepted or fallen in open areas without wounding anyone.

