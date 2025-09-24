Drone from Yemen hits Israel's Eilat city, 20 injured

At least 20 people were injured after a drone fired from Yemen struck the Israeli city of Eilat on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have regularly fired drones and missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.(AFP)

According to medics, two of those injured sustained serious injuries. However, it remains unclear if they were hurt by the drone or an interceptor.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have regularly fired drones and missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, according to AP.

The vast majority have been intercepted or fallen in open areas without wounding anyone.