Drone-captured shark showdown: Bull shark shakes Florida fishing boat like an earthquake!

A drone-flying fisherman from Florida captured a jaw-dropping shark attack off the Palm Beach coast, just in time for Shark Week. Josh Jorgensen, known for producing videos for the popular BlacktipH Fishing YouTube channel, posted the aerial footage on Instagram, leaving viewers in shock. Florida fisherman captures shark attack off Palm Beach coast during Shark Week. Bull shark strikes boat 8 times, causes damage.(BlacktipH )

The video begins with Jorgensen spotting two massive cobia fish swimming alongside a bull shark in the water. Eager to seize the opportunity, he calls his friend, Carl Torresson, to join in on the fishing adventure.

The camera then pans to Torresson's fishing boat, where people can be seen casting their lines into the water. Suddenly, a bull shark lunges at the boat's stern, ramming into the outboard motors and thrashing about.

"I didn’t think a shark could actually shake a boat like that," said Torresson, amazed by the shark's forceful assault. The boat rocked with each impact, creating an adrenaline-pumping experience. The shark attacked the boat eight times before finally retreating.

After the intense encounter, Torresson and his friend returned to shore, only to discover the extent of the damage caused by the bull shark. The engines had suffered considerable destruction, with parts broken and ripped out. However, Jorgensen later confirmed, "The engine was salvageable; Carl had to buy new parts for it."

Bull Sharks: Formidable predators

Bull sharks, known for their aggressive nature, are one of three shark species that regularly engage with humans. The others are tiger sharks and great white sharks. With an average length of 7 to 11½ feet and a weight of up to 500 pounds, bull sharks are considered mid-sized predators.

Their preference for living in high-population areas near tropical shorelines, combined with their ability to navigate through brackish and freshwater, makes them highly adaptable and potentially dangerous. Experts regard bull sharks as one of the most hazardous sharks in the world due to their behavior and habitat choices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON