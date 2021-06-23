‘Dual antibody drugs effective against variants’

Covid-19 therapies made from a cocktail of two types of antibodies were effective against a wide range of variants of the coronavirus in a mice and hamster study, the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis reported on Monday.

Former US president Donald Trump was treated by an antibody cocktail made by Regeneron in October after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Italy, meanwhile, said it will lift a requirement that people wear face masks outdoors from June 28, as Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations decline. Mandatory masks were imposed in October last year, when the country was entering a second wave and authorities were struggling to curb cases.