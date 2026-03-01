Blasts in UAE, Trump's warning, Tehran's offensive: Iran-US conflict enters Day 2

The escalations in the Middle East following US-Israel joint operation against Iran continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday with Iran retaliating and launching strikes against US bases in gulf region. Explosions were reported from Dubai, Doha and Manama. Track updates on Iran-US conflict People look at thick smoke rising from the site of a reported Iranian strike in Dubai on March 1, 2026. (AFP)

Injuries were reported from Doha and Dubai, where debris from the drones fell on residential areas. The flareup comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family was killed in US-Israel joint operations. Iran on Sunday said it would respond ‘ferociously’ to the attack launched by US.

Meanwhile, as Khamenei's killing has caused a vacuum in Iran, the process to establish an interim government has begun as senior security official Ali Larjani said the new government will be in place as soon as possible.

Here are top points on Iran-US conflict:

- Israel launches another round of attacks on Iran: Israel on Sunday said it launched fresh spate of attacks against Iran. Track updates on Iran-US war impact on India

-Iran strikes Tel Aviv: Iran also launched attacks on Israel as it launched strikes on capital tel Aviv, Al Jazeera reported.

- Blasts in Dubai, Doha; injuries reported: Two people were injured in Dubai as debris from drones intercepted by air defences fell in the courtyards of two homes in Dubai, officials said. “The injured have received the necessary medical care. Authorities also clarified that the sounds heard across the emirate were the result of successful interception operations,” authorities said on X.