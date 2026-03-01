Blasts in UAE, Trump's warning, Tehran's offensive: Iran-US conflict enters Day 2
Iran intensified its offensive against US and Israel on Sunday following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The escalations in the Middle East following US-Israel joint operation against Iran continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday with Iran retaliating and launching strikes against US bases in gulf region. Explosions were reported from Dubai, Doha and Manama. Track updates on Iran-US conflict
Injuries were reported from Doha and Dubai, where debris from the drones fell on residential areas. The flareup comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family was killed in US-Israel joint operations. Iran on Sunday said it would respond ‘ferociously’ to the attack launched by US.
Meanwhile, as Khamenei's killing has caused a vacuum in Iran, the process to establish an interim government has begun as senior security official Ali Larjani said the new government will be in place as soon as possible.
Here are top points on Iran-US conflict:
- Israel launches another round of attacks on Iran: Israel on Sunday said it launched fresh spate of attacks against Iran. Track updates on Iran-US war impact on India
-Iran strikes Tel Aviv: Iran also launched attacks on Israel as it launched strikes on capital tel Aviv, Al Jazeera reported.
- Blasts in Dubai, Doha; injuries reported: Two people were injured in Dubai as debris from drones intercepted by air defences fell in the courtyards of two homes in Dubai, officials said. “The injured have received the necessary medical care. Authorities also clarified that the sounds heard across the emirate were the result of successful interception operations,” authorities said on X.
- Trump's warning as Iran ramps up offensive: US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning saying the US will hit Iran “with a force that has never been seen before.” "Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He added, “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”
- Flight ops disrupted: Flight operations also remained disrupted on the second consecutive day on account of closure of airspaces by several countries. Etihad Airways has suspended it flight operations till March 2, while airports in Qatar and Dubai have also been temporarily shut. Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain have closed their airspace.
-Protests in J&K and Lucknow: Protests erupted in J&K over the killing of Khamenei , who was also the top clerical leader of the Shia community. Protest demonstrations were reported from Srinagar, Budgam and Bandipora districts as protesters raised slogans, carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Massive protests were also reported from Lucknow as well where people in old part of the city took out rallies.
-Six killed in Karachi as protesters storm US consulate: Six people have reportedly been killed after hundreds of protesters tried to storm the United States consulate in Pakistan's Karachi on Sunday, AFP reported, adding that a crowd of young people climbed over the main gate and gained access to the driveway of the consular building, smashing some windows. The protesters were dispersed as police resorted to teargas shelling.
-Iran's salvo against US, Israel: Anger is palpable within the Iran leadership following the killing of Khamenei. Iran’s cabinet vowed that this “great crime will never go unanswered” as the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its “most intense offensive operation” ever, targeting Israeli and American bases.
“You have crossed our red line and must pay the price,” Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said in a televised address Sunday. “We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg.”
With inputs from agencies