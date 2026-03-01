Windows smashed, clash with police: Protestors storm US Consulate in Karachi after killing of Iran's Supreme Leader

in viral videos on social media, protestors are seen marching towards the consulate with sticks as they break the windows of the building. Speaking to AP, Mohammad Jawad, a police official said security personnel and paramilitary forces had to use batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Amid the outrage over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hundreds of protestors in Pakistan stormed at US Consulate in Karachi on Sunday. As per a report by AP, the protest came hours after Iran confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei in the joint strikes conducted by the US and Israel.

'At least one protester was killed and several others were wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces," he added.

US President Donald Trump announced that the strikes carried out by the Washington and Tel Aviv had killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hours after this announcement on Truth Social, Iran announced that Khamenei was killed in his office during the strikes.

Following his death, Iran declared a 40 day mourning period and a seven day public hoiday across the country.