e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Due to covid-19, over 850 million students worldwide not at school: UNESCO

Due to covid-19, over 850 million students worldwide not at school: UNESCO

Calling it an “unprecedented challenge” for education, UNESCO said schools had been closed in 102 countries, with partial closures in 11 more -- and there would be more closures.

world Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Paris
A teacher sits in an empty classroom after Tamil Nadu state government ordered the closure of primary schools across the state amid coronavirus fears, in Chennai, India.
A teacher sits in an empty classroom after Tamil Nadu state government ordered the closure of primary schools across the state amid coronavirus fears, in Chennai, India.(REUTERS)
         

More than 850 million young people, or nearly half the world’s student population, are barred from their school and university grounds because of the coronavirus pandemic, UNESCO said Wednesday.

Calling it an “unprecedented challenge” for education, UNESCO said schools had been closed in 102 countries, with partial closures in 11 more -- and there would be more closures.

tags
top news
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
World coronavirus infections hit 200,000; Borders jammed in Europe
World coronavirus infections hit 200,000; Borders jammed in Europe
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news