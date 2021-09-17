Home / World News / Dutch PM Rutte to invite UK to join EU defence deal: Report
Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte(REUTERS)
Dutch PM Rutte to invite UK to join EU defence deal: Report

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said there is a need to work with the UK. 
SEP 17, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be offered a defence and security co-operation deal with the European Union during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Downing Street on Friday, the Times newspaper reported, citing a diplomatic source.

“Since Brexit, not enough European leaders have been in touch with Johnson. It is important to look at the geopolitics without being divided and there is a need to work with the UK," the source said.

