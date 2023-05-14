Home / World News / Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Afghanistan's Kabul

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Afghanistan's Kabul

ANI |
May 14, 2023 09:17 AM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 8:14 am today, the NCS said.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

Afghanistan Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 8:14 am today, the NCS said.(Representational)
Afghanistan Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 8:14 am today, the NCS said.(Representational)

The earthquake occurred at 8:14 am today, the NCS said.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded to be 60 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 14-05-2023, 08:14:29 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 69.94, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 151 km SSE of Kabul, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Sign out