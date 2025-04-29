Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes remote region of Tibet: Report

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Tibet's remote Rutog County on Tuesday, China's Earthquake Networks Centre said. The earthquake struck at 4:17 a.m. (2017 GMT on Monday), according to the report. (Pic used for representation)(Reuters)

