Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes remote region of Tibet: Report

Reuters |
Apr 29, 2025 02:27 PM IST

China’s Earthquake Networks Centre said a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet’s remote Rutog County on Tuesday.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Tibet's remote Rutog County on Tuesday, China's Earthquake Networks Centre said.

The earthquake struck at 4:17 a.m. (2017 GMT on Monday), according to the report. (Pic used for representation)(Reuters)
The earthquake struck at 4:17 a.m. (2017 GMT on Monday), according to the report. (Pic used for representation)(Reuters)

The earthquake struck at 4:17 a.m. (2017 GMT on Monday), according to the report.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes remote region of Tibet: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On