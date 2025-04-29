Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude strikes remote region of Tibet: Report
Apr 29, 2025 02:27 PM IST
China’s Earthquake Networks Centre said a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet’s remote Rutog County on Tuesday.
The earthquake struck at 4:17 a.m. (2017 GMT on Monday), according to the report.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
