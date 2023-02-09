Home / World News / Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude strikes north coast of Papua in Indonesia

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude strikes north coast of Papua in Indonesia

world news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:24 PM IST

Indonesia earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

The earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Indonesia . (Representative Image)
The earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Indonesia . (Representative Image)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the north coast of Papua, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake indonesia indonesia earthquake + 1 more
earthquake indonesia indonesia earthquake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out