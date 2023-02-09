Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude strikes north coast of Papua in Indonesia
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:24 PM IST
Indonesia earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the north coast of Papua, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.