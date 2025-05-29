Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan on Thursday, as per National Center of Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 16:06 hours IST(Image for representation/File)

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 16:06 hours IST (Indian Standard Time).

“EQ of M: 4.4, On: 29/05/2025 16:06:56 IST, Lat: 30.14 N, Long: 70.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, the NCS said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:20 pm (IST) at latitude 31.31 N, and longitude 72.52 E.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers.

In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 27/05/2025 19:20:39 IST, Lat: 31.31 N, Long: 72.52 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Pakistan.”