Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Pakistan

ANI |
May 29, 2025 06:24 PM IST

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan on Thursday, as per National Center of Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 16:06 hours IST
The earthquake occurred at 16:06 hours IST(Image for representation/File)

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 16:06 hours IST (Indian Standard Time).

“EQ of M: 4.4, On: 29/05/2025 16:06:56 IST, Lat: 30.14 N, Long: 70.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, the NCS said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:20 pm (IST) at latitude 31.31 N, and longitude 72.52 E.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers.

In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 27/05/2025 19:20:39 IST, Lat: 31.31 N, Long: 72.52 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
