Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Pakistan
ANI |
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan on Thursday, as per National Center of Seismology (NCS).
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 16:06 hours IST (Indian Standard Time).
“EQ of M: 4.4, On: 29/05/2025 16:06:56 IST, Lat: 30.14 N, Long: 70.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.”
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, the NCS said.
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:20 pm (IST) at latitude 31.31 N, and longitude 72.52 E.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers.
In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 27/05/2025 19:20:39 IST, Lat: 31.31 N, Long: 72.52 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Pakistan.”
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Pakistan
SHARE
Copy