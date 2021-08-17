Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad
File photo for representational purposes
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-08-2021, 06:08:38 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.30, Depth: 230 Km, Location: 83km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:06 AM IST

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 83 kilometre southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at 6.08 am on Tuesday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

