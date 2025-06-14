Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Pakistan on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake struck around 6.53 pm at a depth of 10 km, according to the agency.(Image for representation.)

The earthquake struck around 6.53pm at a depth of 10 km, according to the agency.

“EQ of M: 4.4, On: 14/06/2025 18:53:58 IST, Lat: 26.11 N, Long: 63.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan,” the National Centre for Seismology said in a post on X.

The earthquake comes two days after Pakistan's Peshawar felt tremors measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 211 kilometres in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush mountain range.

Nearly a month ago, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Mardan, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, and North Waziristan. The epicentre was in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 230 kilometres.

Pakistan is prone to seismic activity as it lies on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Several major fault lines run across the country, significantly raising the earthquake risk, especially in areas like Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the former FATA, which lie along the Eurasian Plate. In contrast, regions such as Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are located on the Indian Plate.

The country experiences earthquakes of varying magnitudes regularly, with the 2005 quake being the deadliest, claiming over 74,000 lives.