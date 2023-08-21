News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes southern California

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes southern California

Reuters |
Aug 21, 2023 03:54 AM IST

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami from the quake.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, even as the region hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles.(iStock)
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles.(iStock)

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami from the quake. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out