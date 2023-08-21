Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes southern California
Reuters |
Aug 21, 2023 03:54 AM IST
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami from the quake.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, even as the region hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami from the quake. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)
