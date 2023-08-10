Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Indonesia
Indonesia Earthquake:
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Indonesia on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
It took place around 142 km W of Tual in Indonesia at 07:30:29 (UTC 05:30).
According to the USGS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 90.5 km and its epicentre was found to be at Latitude: 5.777°S and Longitude: 131.478°E respectively.
No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.
Notably, Tual is a city in Indonesia's Maluku Province that is geographically situated within the Kei Islands.
Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."
The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.
It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.