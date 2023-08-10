Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Indonesia

ANI |
Aug 10, 2023 01:21 PM IST

Indonesia Earthquake:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Indonesia on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Indonesia Earthquake: It took place around 142 km W of Tual in Indonesia at 07:30:29 (UTC 05:30).(Representational)
It took place around 142 km W of Tual in Indonesia at 07:30:29 (UTC 05:30).

According to the USGS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 90.5 km and its epicentre was found to be at Latitude: 5.777°S and Longitude: 131.478°E respectively.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

Notably, Tual is a city in Indonesia's Maluku Province that is geographically situated within the Kei Islands.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.

