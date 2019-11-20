e-paper
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4, 6.3 rattle southern Mexico

It was unclear if the 5.4 quake at 11:30 a.m. UTC on Wednesday was an aftershock of the 6.3 temblor at 4:27 a.m. UTC.

world Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:39 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Mexico
Two quakes occurred at almost the same spot, just offshore from the Mexico-Guatemala border. (Representative image)
Two quakes occurred at almost the same spot, just offshore from the Mexico-Guatemala border. (Representative image)(REUTERS Photo)
         

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake has rattled the southern Pacific coast of Mexico before dawn, just hours after a 6.3 quake.

The US Geological Survey said the two quakes occurred at almost the same spot, just offshore from the Mexico-Guatemala border.

It was unclear if the 5.4 quake at 11:30 a.m. UTC on Wednesday was an aftershock of the 6.3 temblor at 4:27 a.m. UTC.

The civil defense office of the southern state of Chiapas said no damage was immediately reported.

