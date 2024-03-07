Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits China's Qinghai
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts to address any potential aftermath.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported a magnitude-5.0 earthquake striking the Qinghai region of China.
Following the event, the NCS took to Twitter (@NCS_Earthquake) to issue an official alert, urging individuals to stay informed and take necessary precautions. The tweet provided essential details about the earthquake.
Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.0, Occurred on 07-03-2024, 15:36:32 IST, Lat: 33.73 & Long: 93.34, Depth: 180 km, Region: Qinghai, China.
Further details are awaited.