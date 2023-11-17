close_game
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes southern Philippines, no tsunami warning

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes southern Philippines, no tsunami warning

Nov 17, 2023 02:31 PM IST

Damage and aftershocks can be expected from the offshore quake, the Philippines' seismology agency said in a bulletin.

An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck the Mindanao region of the Philippines on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) GFZ added. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.

Damage and aftershocks can be expected from the offshore quake, the Philippines' seismology agency said in a bulletin. Intensity 8 were felt in the southern Philippines provinces of Sarangani and South Cotabato, it added.

