Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes southern Philippines, no tsunami warning
Nov 17, 2023 02:31 PM IST
Damage and aftershocks can be expected from the offshore quake, the Philippines' seismology agency said in a bulletin.
An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck the Mindanao region of the Philippines on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) GFZ added. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.
Damage and aftershocks can be expected from the offshore quake, the Philippines' seismology agency said in a bulletin. Intensity 8 were felt in the southern Philippines provinces of Sarangani and South Cotabato, it added.
