Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes off western Indonesia

Published on Nov 18, 2022 08:03 PM IST

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off western Indonesia late Friday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The offshore quake hit just after 8:30 pm (1330 GMT) at a shallow depth about 212 kilometres (132 miles) southwest of Bengkulu, the USGS said.

