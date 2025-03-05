Menu Explore
Earthquake strikes Canterbury in New Zealand, tremors felt in Christchurch and Rangiora

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 05, 2025 11:46 PM IST

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Canterbury in New Zealand shortly before 7am local time on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey reported. Tremors were felt in Christchurch, Rangiora and Loburn.

Earthquake strikes New Zealand. (Unsplash/representative)
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

See More
