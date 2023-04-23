Home / World News / Two earthquakes strike Indonesia's Kepulauan Batu

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia's Kepulauan Batu

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 23, 2023 07:38 AM IST

The first earthquake, pegged by the EMSC at a magnitude 6.1 struck Kepulauan Batu early Sunday, followed by another 5.8 magnitude quake just hours later.

Two earthquakes measuring nearly magnitude 6 struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, in the morning hours on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquakes struck at a depth of 43 km and 40 km each.

The first earthquake was at a depth of 43 km (26.72 miles) while the second was at 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC said.

Topics
earthquake indonesia
