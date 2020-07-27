e-paper
Eat less to reduce Covid-19 death risk, UK tells people

Eat less to reduce Covid-19 death risk, UK tells people

Those with a body mass index of over 40 had double the risk of dying from Covid-19, junior health minister Helen Whately said.

world Updated: Jul 27, 2020 13:46 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
London
Britain has advised people to eat less in order to avoid Covid-19 death risk.
Britain has advised people to eat less in order to avoid Covid-19 death risk.
         

British people should eat less to lose weight as being obese increases the risk of dying from the novel coronavirus, junior health minister Helen Whately said on Monday.

Whately said that those with a body mass index of over 40 had double the risk of dying from Covid-19.

The UK also imposed strict new limits on junk food advertising as ministers seek to control the country’s growing obesity problem. Advertising of foods high in fat, sugar or salt on television and online before 9pm will be banned, the country’s health and social care department said Monday.

