Home / World News / UK plans to fight obesity with ad bans, more calorie labels

UK plans to fight obesity with ad bans, more calorie labels

The government will end buy-one-get-one-free promotions on sugary treats and require calorie labels on more products in stores as well as in restaurants. It’s starting a consultation on putting calorie counts on alcoholic beverages.

world Updated: Jul 27, 2020 06:34 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Plans include banning the advertising of foods high in fat, sugar or salt on television and online before 9pm
Plans include banning the advertising of foods high in fat, sugar or salt on television and online before 9pm(Shutterstock)
         

The UK imposed strict new limits on junk food advertising as ministers seek to control the country’s growing obesity problem, which has also been identified as a factor in coronavirus deaths.

Plans include banning the advertising of foods high in fat, sugar or salt on television and online before 9pm, the country’s health and social care department said Monday. The government will also end buy-one-get-one-free promotions on sugary treats and require calorie labels on more products in stores as well as in restaurants. It’s starting a consultation on putting calorie counts on alcoholic beverages.

Losing weight is hard, but with some small changes we can all feel fitter and healthier,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. “If we all do our bit, we can reduce our health risks.”

The curbs pile more pressure on food, retail, advertising and media industries already suffering from the economic lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands of jobs under threat. They’re also a change of tack for Johnson, who’s previously complained about “nanny state” meddling in the lives of ordinary people. But the pandemic and his own brush with death in April persuaded him of the need to act on obesity.

Almost two-thirds of British adults are overweight and one in three children leave primary school weighing too much, the health department said. Being too heavy also puts people at greater risk from coronavirus and places additional strain on the National Health Service.

