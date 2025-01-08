Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Egypt discovers 4,000-year-old tombs in Luxor

AFP |
Jan 08, 2025 06:32 PM IST

The findings date from the time of the 15th dynasty (1650-1550 BC) to the powerful 18th dynasty (1550-1292 BC).

Egypt on Wednesday unveiled new archaeological discoveries, including the 4,000-year-old tombs of high-ranking officials and artwork from the time of Queen Hatshepsut, at an ancient necropolis in the famed city of Luxor.

Archaeologists unearth and reassemble pieces of pottery at an intact section of the Queen Hatshepsut Valley Temple's foundations in Deir El-Bahari on the Nile's west bank in Luxor on December 8, 2025, during a media event to announce new discoveries by an Egyptian archaeological expedition.(AFP)
Archaeologists unearth and reassemble pieces of pottery at an intact section of the Queen Hatshepsut Valley Temple's foundations in Deir El-Bahari on the Nile's west bank in Luxor on December 8, 2025, during a media event to announce new discoveries by an Egyptian archaeological expedition.(AFP)

The artefacts, unearthed during a three-year-long excavation, were found in Deir al-Bahari area in the necropolis of Thebes on the west bank of the Nile, renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, who led the mission in cooperation with Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said in a statement.

The findings date from the time of the 15th dynasty (1650-1550 BC) to the powerful 18th dynasty (1550-1292 BC), which included pharaohs such as Queen Hatshepsut and King Tutankhamun.

The team unveiled an intact part of the foundations for the valley temple of Queen Hatshepsut's funerary complex as well as intricate artwork rendered in vivid bas-reliefs and inscriptions with remarkably preserved colours.

Some of the 1,500 decorated blocks depict the queen and her successor, Thutmose III, performing sacred rituals.

Visitors walk around a dig showcasing the tomb of an overseer of the palace of Queen Teti Sheri, during a media event to announce new discoveries by an Egyptian archaeological mission in Deir El-Bahari on the Nile's west bank in Luxor on January 8, 2025.(AFP)
Visitors walk around a dig showcasing the tomb of an overseer of the palace of Queen Teti Sheri, during a media event to announce new discoveries by an Egyptian archaeological mission in Deir El-Bahari on the Nile's west bank in Luxor on January 8, 2025.(AFP)

"(It is) the most beautiful scene I have ever seen in my life," Hawass, who personally unveiled the new discoveries at the temple, said.

"This is the first time that we have a final programme of the decoration of a temple dating to the 18th dynasty," he told reporters.

Beneath the temple's foundation, archaeologists also discovered a pristine set of ceremonial tools inscribed with Queen Hatshepsut's name.

Other major finds included the rock-cut tombs of high-ranking Middle Kingdom officials and an 18th-dynasty tomb of "the Overseer of the Palace" of Queen Tetisheri.

Tetisheri was the grandmother of King Ahmose I, who expelled the Hyksos, a Western Asian people who invaded Egypt and controlled the Nile Delta for nearly a century.

Also uncovered were burial shafts containing wooden coffins marked with a feather emblem of the 17th dynasty as well as children's graves complete with toys.

Wednesday's announcement came as Egypt ramped up efforts to revive its tourism sector, a key source of foreign currency for the country's struggling economy.

Last year, Egypt received 15.7 million tourists and aims to attract 18 million this year.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On