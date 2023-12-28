close_game
Egypt says it is awaiting responses on plan to end Gaza war

Egypt says it is awaiting responses on plan to end Gaza war

Reuters |
Dec 28, 2023 07:40 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Egypt would give further details of the plan once those responses are received, Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service, said.

Egypt confirmed on Thursday that it had put forward a framework proposal to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip that includes three stages ending with a ceasefire, and said it was awaiting responses on the plan.

Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (Reuters)

Egypt would give further details of the plan once those responses are received, Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service, said in a statement.

The proposal is an attempt "to bring viewpoints between all concerned parties closer, in an effort to stop Palestinian bloodshed and the aggression against the Gaza Strip and restore peace and stability to the region," he said.

Egyptian security sources had previously said the proposal included a multi-stage ceasefire involving prisoner releases by Israel and Hamas. One Egyptian source said the idea of a post-war Gaza administration was raised.

