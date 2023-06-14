Tiger shark which mauled man to death in Egypt to be mummified

Specialists at the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves said that the embalming process (a surgical process in which the body fluids are replaced with chemical solutions) is underway so that the shark can be placed in the institute’s museum, the Independent reported.

The incident took place in Egypt's Hurghada city. The news agency Reuters confirmed that the person killed was a Russian, however he lived in Egypt full-time and was not a tourist.

Also Read: Australian man frees his head from the jaws of a crocodile

The gruesome attack had forced the Egyptian authorities to close off a 74-kilometre stretch of the coastline till Sunday. The shark was also caught by them and taken to a laboratory to examine the cause of the attack. The country’s environment ministry had also issued a statement in this regard.

Some of the victim's body parts were recovered inside the shark’s stomach, while some recovered from the sea, the Independent reported.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s father was also present at the spot. The heart-wrenching video had captured the victim’s cry for help, as the witnesses watched the tragic event unfold before their eyes.

A total of 57 confirmed unprovoked cases of shark attacks took place globally in 2022, with the United States reporting the highest number at 41, followed by Australia, a report by Florida Museum of Natural History stated. Of these, five people died in the attacks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music. ...view detail