Elon Musk is 'feeling bored' and back on Twitter - with a photo of the Pope
Elon Musk - whose $44 billion deal to buy Twitter faces 'unresolved issues' - has broken his nearly two week long silence... on the social media platform... with a flurry of tweets and a photograph with the Pope. Musk tweeted four times on Saturday, including the snap with Pope Francis, after having last posted a message on June 21 - a picture of a 7-Eleven fuel station somewhere in the United States where the gas prices were, funnily enough, $7.11.
Let's start with the Pope tweet.
"Honored to meet the Pope yesterday," Musk wrote, tagging the head of the Catholic Church's account with a picture of himself and the Pope.
Why and where Elon Musk met the pope is not known at this time.
In the picture are his four teenage sons, but not his 180-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20, sought to change her name and sever ties with him.
READ | Musk's child wants to change name, gender; 'don't wish to be related...'
His other tweets were a throwback photo of him and ex-wife Talulah Riley in Venice on his 40th birthday; they're both wearing costumes and masquerade, or ballroom, masks. The caption reads: "Venice, a site of Great Remembrance".
The third tweet is rather more prosaic: "Feeling... perhaps... a little bored?
The first tweet after his hiatus from Twitter was a quote attributed to iconic video game character Sonic the Hedgehog:
"If you leave your game, stay safe, stay alert, and what ever you do, DON'T DIE, because if you die outside your own, game you don't regenerate, EVER! Game Over!" "Wise words from SJM," Musk tweeted. And indeed they are.
According to the text in the image, the tweet was in memory of a popular Minecraft YouTuber who died tragically of cancer at the age of 23. “… cancer is an absurd piece of literal garbage… ” that text reads.
On Friday Bloomberg reported that Musk and his fellow billionaires have had a rough start to 2022 - the richest men and women in the world have lost $1.4 trillion in the first six months of the year. Musk's loss - $62 billion!
READ | Musk lost $62 bn, Bezos $63 bn. Richest lost $1.4 tn in 2022 so far
Last month Musk said there were 'a few unresolved matters' in the deal to buy Twitter, including spam users and financing the debt portion of the deal.
On June 21 the Twitter board unanimously endorsed Musk's purchase of the company and recommended shareholders approve the sale.
READ | Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement
In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter's board told shareholders it ‘unanimously recommends you vote (for) the merger'.
With input from Reuters
-
