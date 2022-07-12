Elon Musk on Trump saying he voted for him: 'Not true'. Then an advice
Elon Musk on Tuesday rejected a claim by Donald Trump at an event, where he said that the tech billionaire voted for him. The world's richest person's reaction to the former US president's comment comes as controversy continues to brew over his termination of the USD 44 billion buyout proposal to acquire Twitter.
Musk responded to a report on coverage of Trump event. At the event, the former US president is also heard talking about the Twitter deal. “Elon is not gonna buy Twitter... Where did you hear that before? From me. He said the other day I have never voted for a Republican. I said - 'Well I did not know that, you told me that you voted for me,” he said.
To this, the tech billionaire gave a two-word reply: "Not true".
"Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign," he said in another tweet.
Amid the initial buzz over his Twitter deal, which was revealed in April, Musk had shared why he had shifted from 'Left' to 'Right' and was criticized. As he continued to advocate freedom of speech, there were concerns that moderation would be compromised on the one of the world's largest microblogging websites.
Some reports also suggested that Trump's acquisition may lead to Trump's return on Twitter, whose exit was marked by riots ahead of 2021 elections.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Monday also broke silence on backing out from the Twitter acquisition proposal in a meme even as Twitter suggests that it has not violated the merger agreement.
The row over count of bots has been the deal breaker.
Imran Khan's attack on flooding in Karachi: '14 years of corruption...'
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Tuesday hit out at the Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party for "14 years of corruption", and held its "mismanagement in governing Sindh" responsible for the flood-like situation in Karachi, which has been triggered by record-breaking rain across the country. “Flooding of Karachi because of rain, again a reflection of PPP's 14 years of corruption and mismanagement in governing Sindh,” the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) chief tweeted.
Yosemite wildfire in US threatens some of world's oldest trees | Videos
Hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to rescue some of the world's oldest and largest trees in the Yosemite National Park of California after a fast-moving wildfire engulfed the popular hiking and camping spot in the United States. "We are doing everything we can to put this fire out," including deploying air tankers and helicopters along with ground crews, Nancy Phillipe, spokeswoman for Yosemite Fire Information, told AFP.
Basil Rajapaksa Dubai move blocked, Ranil still has Presidential ambitions
The political flux in Sri Lanka continues with former the youngest brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, blocked from boarding an Emirates flight to Dubai on Monday evening as protestors surrounded the Colombo international airport. Basil's elder brothers Mahinda and Gotabaya are both under security protection in Colombo with the latter to resign from the post of President tomorrow.
Destroyed Russian military equipment from Ukraine war displayed in Prague
An exhibition of Russian military equipment destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing war is being held Czech capital, Prague. The destroyed armour from the battlefield was displayed on Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle. Ukrainian embassy spokesperson Tetiana Okopna told Czech Television that they hope to show once again the “horrors of war that Russia's aggression has brought to Ukraine”, reported BBC.
Jill Biden chided for saying Latinos as unique as 'breakfast tacos'
Speaking in San Antonio at the annual conference of UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, U. S. first lady Jill Biden's attempted to praise Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organization for 30 years. Biden mispronounced the word as "bogedas." The National Association of Hispanic Journalists was not impressed, saying Biden and her speech writers ought to "better understand the complexities of our people." "No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!"
