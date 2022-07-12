Elon Musk on Trump saying he voted for him: 'Not true'. Then an advice

Elon Musk on Tuesday rejected a claim by Donald Trump at an event, where he said that the tech billionaire voted for him. The world's richest person's reaction to the former US president's comment comes as controversy continues to brew over his termination of the USD 44 billion buyout proposal to acquire Twitter.

Musk responded to a report on coverage of Trump event. At the event, the former US president is also heard talking about the Twitter deal. “Elon is not gonna buy Twitter... Where did you hear that before? From me. He said the other day I have never voted for a Republican. I said - 'Well I did not know that, you told me that you voted for me,” he said.

To this, the tech billionaire gave a two-word reply: "Not true".

"Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign," he said in another tweet.

Amid the initial buzz over his Twitter deal, which was revealed in April, Musk had shared why he had shifted from 'Left' to 'Right' and was criticized. As he continued to advocate freedom of speech, there were concerns that moderation would be compromised on the one of the world's largest microblogging websites.

Some reports also suggested that Trump's acquisition may lead to Trump's return on Twitter, whose exit was marked by riots ahead of 2021 elections.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Monday also broke silence on backing out from the Twitter acquisition proposal in a meme even as Twitter suggests that it has not violated the merger agreement.

The row over count of bots has been the deal breaker.

