Elon Musk reacts to OpenAI whistleblower's mother's ‘nonprofit’ claims

Elon Musk reacted to an Interview of the mother of the 26-year-old Indian-origin OpenAI whistleblower, who was found dead in his San Francisco apartment last year. FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in front of Elon Musk photo.(REUTERS)

Musk, who was initially a backer of OpenAI, was reacting to the whistleblower’s mother's assertion in an interview that her son wasn't okay with the ChatGPT maker turning into a for profit company.

"The reason he joined OpenAI was his belief that AI will help humanity. He was very impressed with OpenAI initially because they were nonprofit,” the whistleblower's mother said in an interview to Mario Nawfal on X.

The mother said that her son’s concern started to become wider when they went public.

“That's when his concern started to arise, and he started questioning himself," she said.

Musk reacted by sharing the video of the interview with a couple of exclamation marks.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder had spoken up against OpenAI turning into a for profit company when the Sam Altman led venture became public.

Elon Musk earlier backed the mother’s call for investigation

This isn't the first time that Elon Musk has backed the mother in the OpenAI whistleblower death case.

The 26-year-old techie was found dead in his San Francisco apartment last year after speaking up against OpenAI’s policies. A medical officer ruled his death as suicide and the San Francisco police said, there are “no evidence of foul play was found during the initial investigation.” However, the 26-year-old Indian-origin techie’s mother has called for an FBI investigation in a post on X, casting doubts on the police’s conclusion that her son’s death was a suicide.

Musk, who also owns X, reacted to the post and wrote, “This doesn’t seem like a suicide.”

In an interview with the New York Times in October, the whistleblower had accused OpenAI of using copyrighted data, claiming that it violated the law. He also told the outlet that “technologies like ChatGPT were damaging the internet.”