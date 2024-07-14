Elon Musk reveals he faced two assassination attempts, supports Donald Trump

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk on Sunday claimed he faced two assassination attempts in the last eight months. Elon Musk disclosed that he had faced two assassination attempts in the last 8 months and supported Donald Trump(Reuters)

Also Read: Elon Musk jumps to Trump's side minutes after rally shooting; compares him with America's…

His claim comes after he announced that he was backing former US President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump, who survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Also Read: Donald Trump's supporters hail his ‘determination' after assassination attempt: ‘He’s winning the election now’

A gunman opened fire at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing one attendee and critically injuring two others.

Also Read: Donald Trump's Republican associates blame Joe Biden for attack: 'Rhetoric led to...'

In his post, Musk said, “Dangerous times ahead. Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas.”

Musk also announced his endorsement for Trump as the next President, by donating to his campaign and stating that, “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”

Musk had alleged that he would be assassinated previously as well. In 2022, he accused reporters of sharing his real-time location and said they were giving out his “assassination coordinates”.

The journalists were reporting on the publicly available flight records to show followers where Musk's private jet was flying. Their accounts were banned from X, which Musk owns.

Musk had also faced threats from former Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin, to which he had replied, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya.”

The Tesla CEO also criticised the Secret Service for the attempt on Trump's life, stating that they were either“extremely incompetent or deliberate”.

Meanwhile, Trump who suffered a bullet wound on the upper part of his right ear, assured his voters and attendees of the rally that he was safe. He also stated that,"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin."