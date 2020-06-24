e-paper
Home / World News / Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan after passengers tests Covid-19 positive

Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan after passengers tests Covid-19 positive

Emirates will continue to operate flights to Pakistan. The rate of Covid-19 cases has been rising fast in Pakistan, a country of 207 million people, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a nationwide lockdown. It has recorded 3,755 deaths and 188,926 infections.

world Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:01 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Dubai
The Dubai state carrier Emirates, which is operating limited services due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the temporary suspension was effective June 24.
Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, has suspended flights from Pakistan after passengers tested positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong, it said on Wednesday.

The Dubai state carrier, which is operating limited services due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the temporary suspension was effective June 24.

“We are co-ordinating closely with the various authorities and will review and implement any required additional measures to satisfy all parties before we resume services from Pakistan,” a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The airline will continue to operate flights to Pakistan, she said.

The rate of Covid-19 cases has been rising fast in Pakistan, a country of 207 million people, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a nationwide lockdown. It has recorded 3,755 deaths and 188,926 infections.

This week, South Korea’s government temporarily banned most people from Pakistan and Bangladesh from entering after it recorded increases in coronavirus cases from those countries.

It has also halted non-scheduled flights between South Korea and the two countries, though diplomats and travel for urgent business purposes are exempted from the entry suspension.

Ten players of Pakistan’s cricket team supposed to take part in an upcoming series in England tested positive this week for Covid-19.

India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
‘Rajasthan facing locust attack from new swarms’, say authorities
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
