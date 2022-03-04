'Emotional moment': Ukraine parliamentarians sing national anthem at secret meet
Around 300 members of the Ukrainian Parliament sang the national anthem together on Thursday as the parliament secretly met amid the ongoing shelling of Russian troops. The video of the secret meeting as well as the parliamentarians signing their national anthem together has emerged on Twitter, while most MPs continue to remain at undisclosed locations. As the MPs stood to sing the national anthem, some held their hands to their chest
Watch
It was a quick and tense session, Ukrainian MP Lesia Vesylenko wrote posting the video on Twitter. "We sing the national anthem in unity as we begin our session in the most targeted building in all of Ukraine," the parliamentarian wrote.
Parliamentarian Kira Rudik said the meeting of the parliamentarians amid the raging war was risky. "While we understood that there were certain risks and the risks were high, we also understood that the parliament is a symbol of our nation. But if the nation is fighting and doing its duty, the parliament has to. So we gathered in secrecy. It was quite a special operation to gather the parliamentarians from the whole country. Around 300 of us were there in a single room," parliamentarian Kira Rudik said speaking to Fox news.
"We voted for immediate mobilisation, for nationalising Russian assets so that they can dispense on our Ukrainian army," Kira Rudik said.
"Then we sang our national anthem. It was a very dramatic and emotional. I don't think I ever felt such unity with my fellow parliamentarians. And there was no more dramatic situation in Ukraine Parliament," Kira added.
Many parliamentarians could not be gathered as it was very difficult to move inside Kyiv and many parliamentarians are on the ground, fighting, Kira said.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.
-
In Ukraine, Russian missiles kill wives, daughters, tear lives apart
On Tuesday night at around 10:00 pm in the Ukrainian crossroads town, home to a military garrison, a first missile struck near the family home.