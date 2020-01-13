e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / World News / ‘Enemy is right here’: Iran erupts over downed aircraft

‘Enemy is right here’: Iran erupts over downed aircraft

Riot police fired teargas at thousands of protesters in Tehran Saturday, where many had chanted “Death to the dictator”, directing their anger at supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

world Updated: Jan 13, 2020 04:02 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Dubai
Protests broke out across Iran in a show of sympathy to the victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane in Tehran.
Protests broke out across Iran in a show of sympathy to the victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane in Tehran.(Reuters Photo )
         

Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, piling pressure on the country’s leadership after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner at a time when Tehran had feared American air strikes.

“They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here,” a group of protesters outside a university in Tehran chanted, according to video clips posted on Twitter.

Security forces were reported deployed in large numbers across Tehran on Sunday, expecting more protests. Riot police in black uniforms and helmets massed in Vali-e Asr Square, Tehran University and other landmarks as calls circulated for protests later in the day. Revolutionary Guard members patrolled the city on motorbikes and plainclothes security men were also out in force.

State-affiliated media had reported protests on Saturday shortly after the military apologised for mistakenly bringing down the Ukrainian plane on Wednesday, killing all 176 aboard. Iran downed the Ukrainian flight as it braced for retaliation after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing American forces. The ballistic missile attack was a response to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

Tehran residents told Reuters police were out in force in the capital on Sunday, as public anger boiled up following days of denials by the military that it was to blame.

“Even talking about it makes my heart beat faster and makes me sad,” Zahra Razeghi, a Tehran resident, was quoted by Associated Press. “I feel ashamed when I think about their families.”

Riot police fired teargas at thousands of protesters in Tehran Saturday, where many had chanted “Death to the dictator”, directing their anger at supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Apologise and resign,” Iran’s moderate Etemad daily wrote in a banner headline on Sunday, saying the “people’s demand” was for those responsible for mishandling the plane crisis to quit.

US President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for past waves of anti-government demonstrations in Iran, addressed the country’s leaders in a tweet, saying “DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS.”

“The world is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching,” he tweeted.

Britain said its ambassador in Iran was briefly detained on Saturday, which Iranian media said was because he was inciting protests. The envoy said he attended a vigil for plane victims.

Iran’s authorities summoned him on Sunday, while members of a hardline militia gathered outside the mission holding signs demanding the “treacherous embassy” be closed. British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said Iran “can continue its march towards pariah status ... or take steps to de-escalate tensions” with diplomacy.

tags
top news
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Protests in Delhi hit a new high in 2019: Data
Protests in Delhi hit a new high in 2019: Data
‘My Sudama moment with lord Krishna’: Kaif’s awesome post wins Internet
‘My Sudama moment with lord Krishna’: Kaif’s awesome post wins Internet
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
With ski jump, naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for 1st time
With ski jump, naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for 1st time
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Anti-CAA protest: Congress’ Shashi Tharoor supports stir at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh
Anti-CAA protest: Congress’ Shashi Tharoor supports stir at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news