England investigating new coronavirus variant linked to Antigua travel
Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday said a new coronavirus variant had been identified in the UK in two people who had recently been in Antigua, adding that it shared some traits of others but would not be categorised as concerning for now.
The health authority said the variant, know as VUI-202103/01 (lineage B.1.324.1) was designated a variant under investigation on March 4 after two cases were found in the South East of England in individuals who had recently travelled to Antigua.
"The variant contains the spike mutations E484K and N501Y, both usually associated with Variants of Concern (VOC), however it does not feature specific deletions that would lead to a designation as a VOC," PHE said in a statement.
The variants are mutant versions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, which has already killed more than 2.7 million people in the pandemic.
While scientists say that mutations in viruses are inevitable, Covid-19 variants of concern such as those first identified in south east England, South Africa and Brazil, have worrisome changes that give the virus advantages, such as increased transmissibility or reducing the effectiveness of vaccines.
The E484K mutation of the spike protein has been seen in South African and Brazilian variants, and has occurred spontaneously in the UK variant, and is associated with lower vaccine efficacy. The N501Y mutation is linked to great transmissibility.
PHE also said that four more cases of the P.1 variant, which was first found in northern Brazil and has the E484K and N501Y mutations, had been identified in England.
That brings the total number identified in Britain to ten, PHE said, adding that they all had links to direct travel from Brazil or to a previously confirmed case that had travelled to Brazil.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022
- The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign
- The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US
- Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest
- #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees
- "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox