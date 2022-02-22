Home / World News / Erdogan says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions unacceptable
world news

Erdogan says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions unacceptable

Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate in the conflict, warned Russia against invading Ukraine, and criticised the West's handling of the crisis.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.(AFP)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.(AFP)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 04:00 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine was "unacceptable" and he called on all parties to respect international laws, broadcaster NTV and others reported on Tuesday.

NATO member Turkey is a maritime neighbour with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. 

Erdogan has offered to mediate in the conflict, warned Russia against invading Ukraine, and criticised the West's handling of the crisis.

"We see this decision by Russia as unacceptable. We repeat our call for common sense and respect for international law by all sides," Erdogan told reporters on a flight in Africa, adding Ankara had prepared "precaution packages" as a regional country. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
turkey russia ukraine + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out