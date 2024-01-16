EU adds Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar to 'terrorist' list

European Union member states on Tuesday added Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, to their sanctions list in response to the group's surprise attack on Israel last October. Israel-Hamas War: Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, greets his supporters upon his arrival at a meeting in a hall on the sea side of Gaza City.(AP)

Yahya Sinwar is now subject to the freezing of his funds and other financial assets in EU member states, while EU operators are prohibited to make funds and economic resources available to him.