EU adds Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar to 'terrorist' list
Reuters |
Jan 16, 2024 07:00 PM IST
Yahya Sinwar is now subject to the freezing of his funds and other financial assets in EU member states
European Union member states on Tuesday added Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, to their sanctions list in response to the group's surprise attack on Israel last October.
Yahya Sinwar is now subject to the freezing of his funds and other financial assets in EU member states, while EU operators are prohibited to make funds and economic resources available to him.
