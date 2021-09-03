EU aims for joint presence in Kabul to coordinate engagement with Taliban
The EU would also seek to coordinate engagement with partners in the region in areas such as migration flows and organised crime.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The European Union aims to coordinate its contacts with the Taliban through a joint EU presence in Kabul to oversee evacuations and to ensure that a new Afghan government fulfils commitments such as on security and human rights.
"We have decided to work in a coordinated manner, to coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul... if the security conditions are met," Borrell said in a statement during a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Slovenia.
